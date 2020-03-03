Apple to pay $500 million for slowing down older iPhones

Apple has apparently agreed to pay out $500 million to settle a lawsuit against it after it slowed down older iPhones that had degraded batteries. Apple did this to ensure that these iPhones would not crash, although at the time they did not tell anyone about it.

When it was discovered Apple launched a battery replacement program where anyone could have their battery replaced for $29. Many people were not happy about this and a class action lawsuit was launched against the company.

Apple has now agreed to pay consumers $25 per iPhone that were affected by the handset being slowed down, there will be a minimum payout in the case of $310 million, although it is more likely that $500 million will be the total figure paid out.

The handsets that were covered in the lawsuit include the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and the iPhone SE which were running iOS 10.2.1 or later. The payout also covers the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 in the US before the 21st of December 2017.

Apple has now made changes to the way it deals with battery lies on its iPhone and in iOS, it now have a way to let you know if there is an issue with your iPhone battery and the current version of iOS comes with optimized charging which is designed to provide longer battery life and improved battery health.

Source Reuters

