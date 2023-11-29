Apple to end Apple Card partnership with Goldman Sachs

Apple launched its Apple Card partnership with Goldman Sachs back in 2019 and now it looks like Apple will end its partnership with Goldman Sachs in the near future, and replace it with another provider. Apple launched its Apple Cards savings earlier this year and it has ended up being popular.

The news comes in a report from The Wall Street Journal which revealed that the partnership is coming to an end, Apple gave an official statement to CNBC which you can see below.

“Apple and Goldman Sachs are focused on providing an incredible experience for our customers to help them lead healthier financial lives. The award-winning Apple Card has seen a great reception from consumers, and we will continue to innovate and deliver the best tools and services for them.”

The partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs will apparently end sometime within the next 12 to 15 months, the reason that it is ending is apparently because Apple is unhappy with the level of service some customers have had when they have run into problems.

It is not clear as yet who will replace Goldman Sachs to provide the Apple Card and Apple Savings accounts to customers, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source WSJ, MacRumors



