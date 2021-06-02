Apple to announce homeOS at WWDC 2021 next week

It looks like Apple will be launching a new operating system at WWDC 2021 next week, the new OS is called homeOS.

A new job listing at Apple has mentioned the yet to be announced homeOS along with iOS, watchOS and more, you can see the text from the listing below.

You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide.

The ‌Apple Music‌ Frameworks team owns the technology stack that enables the system-integrated ‌Apple Music‌ experience on all of our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS, and homeOS.

So it looks like Apple will be announcing their new software at their Worldwide Developer Conference 2021 next week.

Source Apple, MacRumors

