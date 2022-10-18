Apple stops signing iOS 16.0.2

Apple recently released their iOS 16.0.3 software update and now they have stopped signing the previous release, iOS 16.0.2.

The iOS 16.0.3 software update brought some important bug fixes to the iPhone, this included some issues for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple has now stopped signing the iOS 16.0.2 software which means that if you have upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16.0.3, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

This is done on a regular basis to stop people from downgrading to a previous software version that may have serious issues. If you have not installed the new iOS 16.0.3 software update it is recommended you update your device, you can see what is included in the update below.

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is also working on iOS 16.1 which is currently in beta, this software is expected before the end of October.

