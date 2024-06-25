Apple Seeds macOS 15 Beta 2: A Closer Look at What’s Changed

Apple has released the second beta version of macOS 15 Sequoia, introducing a range of new features and updates designed to enhance user experience and functionality. This latest release brings improvements to iPhone mirroring, Bluetooth settings, storage management for app installations, and more. While some issues from the previous beta have been addressed, certain features and changes are still undergoing evaluation and refinement. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on the macOS 15 Beta 2 software, let’s find out more information on what is included.

To upgrade from Beta 1 to Beta 2, users may need to follow manual steps, with the update size being approximately 3.4 GB.

Highlighted Features in macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 2

iPhone Mirroring: Users can now control their iPhone directly from their Mac, allowing seamless management of notifications and drag-and-drop functionality between devices. Although partially functional in this beta, iPhone mirroring promises to bridge the gap between Mac and iPhone interactions.

Enhanced Bluetooth Settings: The Bluetooth settings interface has been revamped with updated icons for various devices, making it more intuitive to identify and manage connected peripherals.

Expanded Dark Mode: Dark Mode has been extended to encompass more Mac applications, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing interface across the entire system.

Dark Mode has been extended to encompass more Mac applications, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing interface across the entire system. Optimized Storage Management: Apple has made strides in improving storage management, reducing the storage footprint required for app installations. This optimization helps users make the most of their device’s storage capacity.

System Preferences and Application Updates

In addition to the headline features, macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 2 brings notable updates to System Preferences and various applications:

System Preferences: The General tab in System Preferences now sports a more prominent border, enhancing visual clarity. Moreover, a new RCS option for text messages has been introduced as a beta feature for users in the United States.

Apple Music: Following the update, Apple Music requires users to re-authenticate their accounts, ensuring secure synchronization of music libraries and settings.

Chess Game: The Chess game has undergone a significant overhaul, boasting a new 3D animated design and integration with Game Center for an enhanced gaming experience.

Safari: Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, has received an updated build number and is touted to outperform Chrome in terms of speed and performance.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

While macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 2 addresses some issues from the previous beta, certain bugs and known issues persist:

iCloud Photo Synchronization: The issue with photo synchronization via iCloud has been resolved, guaranteeing that users’ photos are accurately synced across their devices.

WebKit Functionality: Some functions within WebKit are currently experiencing issues, which Apple is actively working to address in upcoming updates.

Additional Enhancements and Stability Improvements

Beyond the major features and bug fixes, macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 2 delivers a host of miscellaneous improvements:

Freeform App: The Freeform app has been updated to offer better functionality and an enhanced user experience.

Siri and Apple Intelligence: While updates for Siri and Apple Intelligence are in the pipeline, they have not been implemented in this specific beta release.

AirDrop Stability: AirDrop, Apple’s proprietary file transfer protocol, has undergone stability enhancements, ensuring more reliable file transfers between devices.

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Network stability has been bolstered, providing users with a more stable and consistent Wi-Fi connection.

As Apple continues to refine and improve macOS 15 Sequoia through subsequent beta releases, users can look forward to a more polished and feature-rich operating system. With each iteration, Apple aims to address user feedback, squash bugs, and introduce new capabilities that elevate the Mac experience to new heights.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



