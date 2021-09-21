Apple releases watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates, Apple also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.

The new watchOS 8 update brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new workouts with Tai Chi and Pilates and more.

There is also an update for Fall Detection and the Breathe app has now been changed to Mindfulness, there are also changes to Wallet and many more apps. There are also a range of new Apple Watch faces and more.

Apple today launched watchOS 8, bringing powerful features to help Apple Watch users stay connected, be more active, and better understand their overall health and wellness. New workout types, updates to cycling, and the new Mindfulness app expand support for physical and mental well-being, while enhanced capabilities with the Wallet and Home apps enable users to more seamlessly use Apple Watch on the go and at home. The redesigned Photos app, new watch faces, and tools in Messages provide customers with more ways to connect with loved ones.

