Apple releases watchOS 8.7 for the Apple Watch

As well as releasing iOS 15.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad, Apple also released a number of other software updates, these included watchOS 8.7 for the Apple Watch.

This software update for the Apple Watch mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 8.7 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install this update on your Apple Watch you will need to make sure that your device is charged to at least 50 percent and connected to its charger.

The next major release that we are expecting for the Apple Watch will be watchOS 9, this is currently in beta and this software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.

This will include a new range of sleep tracking features for the Apple Watch, including the ability to track REM sleep, Deep Sleep, Core, and more.

There will also be updates for the Fitness features on the Apple Watch with new workouts for swimming, running, and triathlon.

Apple is expected to release its watchOS 9 software update sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch, plus iOS 16 and the new iPhone 14 range.

