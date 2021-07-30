Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1 software update

Earlier this week we had iOS 14.7.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7.1 and now Apple has released watchOS 7.6.1 for the Apple Watch.

As with the release of the iOS and iPadOS updates, this new watchOS 7.6.1 is an important ones as it comes with some security updates and it is recommended that you install the update.

This update fixes ythe same security vulnerabilities that were fixed with the iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates.

Here is what is included in the update:

watchOS 7.6.1 Released July 29, 2021 IOMobileFrameBuffer Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher The new software update is now available for the Apple Watch and you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Assuming there are no more security issues or bugs found then this should be one of then this should be one of the final versions of watchOS 7. Apple is currently working on watchOS 8 which is in beta. We are expecting watchOS 8 to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 7. Source Apple

