Apple releases watchOS 7.4 beta 5

Along with the new betas of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.4 beta 5.

The new watchOS 7.4 beta 5 has been made available to developers and it brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch.

One of the new features is ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’, this allows you to use an Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask.

There is now also support for AirPlay 2 with Apple Fitness+ on the Apple Watch, this can be used to stream your workouts to your TV using AirPlay 2.

The update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, we are expecting probably one more beta before the final release which is expected to happen some time in April. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of watchOS 7.4 we will let you know.

