Apple releases watchOS 7.2 software update

As well as the new iOS 14.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.1 updates, Apple also released a software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.2.

The new watchOS 7.2 software update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and this includes support for the new Appple Fitness+ software. You can see what is included in the update below.

watchOS 7.2 includes new features and improvements, including Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness experience powered by Apple Watch. Additional features include low cardio fitness notifications and support for braille displays. This update also contains performance improvements.

Apple Fitness+

– A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌

– Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

– Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

This update also includes the following features and improvements:

– Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level

– Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on ‌iPhone‌

– Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

– Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

– Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

– Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

The new watchOS 7.2 software update is now available to download it can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals