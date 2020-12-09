Apple releases watchOS 7.2 Release Candidate

As well as releasing the Release Candidate versions of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, Apple also released watchOS 7.2 Release Candidate to developers.

As with the iOS 14.3 versions this is expected to be the final version of watchOS 7.2 that will be released to everyone.

The software will add the Cardio Fitness feature to the Apple Watch and it will also bring support for Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription service.

The new Apple Fitness+ launches next Monday the 14th of December, so watchOS 7.2 and Apple’s iOS 14.3 software update will be released some time before then, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

