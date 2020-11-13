Apple releases watchOS 7.2 beta 1 to developers

Apple recently released iOS 14.3 beta 1 for the iPhone to developers, they also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.2 beta 1.

The new watchOS 7.2 software is expected to bring some new features to the Apple Watch, it will also come with some bug fixes and performance updates.

On of the new features that the new watchOS 7.2 software will introduce is Apple’s new Cardio Fitness feature. This is designed to workout your overall health from your workouts.

Apple have not given a release date as yet for their new watchOS 7.2 software, this is only the first bets so it will be a while before the final version of the software lands. We are execting it to be released at the same time as iOS 14.3 and suspect this may happen some time in December.

Source MacRumors

