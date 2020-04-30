Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 3

As well as the new iOS 13.5 beta and new macOS beta, Apple also release some new betas for its Apple Watch and Apple TV, watchOS 6.2.5 beta 3 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 3.

The new watchOS 6.2.5 beta 3 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 3 have so far been released to developers and they appear top come with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

There are no details as yet on any major changes in the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS and the latest beta of their tvOS.

We are expecting the final version of the new watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 to be released some time next month along with the new iOS 13.5 software update. As soon as we get some more information on their release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals