Apple releases tvOS 17 beta 3

Apple has released tvOS 17 beta 3 to developers, the software lands two weeks after the previous bta and we are expecting a public beta of the software to be released shortly to public beta testers, this update lands two weeks after the previous beta.

There were a number of other software updates released at the same time, this included iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone, watchOS 10 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 3 for the Mac, and iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad.

Apple’s tVOS 17 will bring a range of new features to the Apple TV, this will include FaceTime which will be a great feature for the Apple TV and you will be able to use the camera from your iPhone or iPad to make FaceTime calls on the Apple TV. Apple is also bringing some new SharePlay features and a new Split View feature to the Apple TV as well.

The new tvOS 17 software update is expected to be released later this year, the update should land in September along with IOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and the new Apple Watch and iPhone 15. It is not clear as yet whether we will also see some new Apple TV hardware at the same time. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date for tvOS 17, we will let you know.

