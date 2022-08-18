Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1

As well as new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, Apple also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5.1.

The macOS Monterey 12.5.1 software updates fix a number of security issues in Apple’s macOS and you can see more details on this below.

Here are the security fixes that are included in this update:

Kernel

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

The new macOS Monterey 12.5.1 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Menu on your Mac.

Apple is also working on macOS 13 which is currently in beta, we are expecting the final version to be released in October along with anew range of Macs.

