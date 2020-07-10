Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 4

As well as the GM of iOS 13.6, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 4. This new version of macOS comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements and also some new features.

The new beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.6 has been released to developers and also members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program.

As yet we do not have any information on what new features have been included in the latest beta release of macOS Catalina 10.15.6.

We are expecting the new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software update to be released some time this month, as soon as we get some information on exactly when it will be released, we will let you guys know.

