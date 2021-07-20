Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate 2

Apple just released iOS 14.7, watch OS 14.7 and tvOS 14.7, they have yet to release iPadOS and it looks like the macOS update will be a while as they have also released macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate 2.

Apple obviously have some bugs to iron out in the macOS Big Sur 11.5 software update, so this is why they have released a second Release Candidate of the software.

Assuming that there are no issues with the macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate 2 then this should be the final version of the software that is released to everyone. This will probably be release some time early next week.

The macOS Big Sur 11.5 software update brings some new features to the Mac, this includes some updates for the Podcasts app and more.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning on launching their macOS Big Sur 11.5 update we will let you guys know. This will probably be one of the last updates for macOS Big Sur as Apple is now working on macOS Monterey which is currently in beta.

The macOS Monterey software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this update is expected some time this fall.

Source MacRumors

