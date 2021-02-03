Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 1

As well as the new iOS 14.5 beta, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 1 to developers.

The software is only available for developers at the moment, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers shortly.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 1 bring some new features to the Mac, it also comes with some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in the new beta of macOS big Sur are some more customization options for Safari, there are also some optimization options for iOS app on M1 based Apple Macs.

As this is the first beta of macOS Big Sur it may be a little while before the final version of the software is release, as soon as we get some more details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals