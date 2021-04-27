Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3

As well as the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple also released a software update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.3.

The macOS Big Sur 11.3 brings a range of new features to the Mac, this includes support for Apple AirTag, changes to Apple Music, Podcast, Siri and more, you can see the fill release notes below.

macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ app improvements for Macs with ‌M1‌, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for ‌Siri‌.

AirTag and Find My

– Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the ‌Find My‌ app

– The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby

– Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

– Option to change an ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ app’s window size

– Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ app in full screen

– Keyboard support for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ games designed to use device tilt

– Keyboard, mouse and trackpad support for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ games that support game controllers

Emoji

– Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

– New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

– ‌Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options

Apple Music

– Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist

– City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

– Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

– Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

– Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

– Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

News

– Redesigned News+ feed enables ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

– All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Safari

– Start Page section order can now be customized

– Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

– Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

– WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Reminders

– Ability to sort Today Smart list

– Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

– Option to print your reminder lists

Gaming

– Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support

Mac computers with the M1 chip

– Hibernation support

About This Mac

– About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

– Support for purchasing and enrolling in ‌AppleCare‌+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

– ‌iCloud‌ Keychain might not turn off

– ‌AirPods‌ audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

– ‌AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

– External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C

– Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (‌M1‌, 2020)

– The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard

The macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update is now available to download for compatible Macs, Apple has also released a new security update for older Macs.

Source MacRumors

