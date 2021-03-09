Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3

As well as the new iPadOS 14.4.1 and iOS 14.4.1 software updates, Apple also released a new update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3.
The macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 is similar to the iOS updates as it fixes a security vulnerability in Apple’s macOS, you can see details on the update below.
macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
Released March 8, 2021
WebKit
Available for: macOS Big Sur
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research
As this update fixes a security issue in macOS Big Sur, it is recommended that you install the update on your Mac.
Source Apple
