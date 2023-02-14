Apple releases macOS 13.2.1 Ventura

Apple has released macOS 13.2.1 Ventura for the Mac, the update comes over two weeks after the release of the macOS 13.2 software update.

The new macOS Ventura software update was released along with iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, and watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch.

This latest software update for the Mac mainly comes with a range of performance improvements, bug fixes, and security updates, as yet there do not appear to be any significant new features.

The new macOS 13.2.1 Ventura software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Menu on your Mac.

To install the update go to System Preferences on your Mac and then select General, now Select Software update and you will be able to download the update.

Apple was expected to release some new betas of iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3 after the release of the previous updates. This was apparently delayed by the macOS 13.2.1, iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and watchOS 9.3.1. updates.

Now that these updates have been released, we expect Apple to release these new betas, which is expected to happen this week. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new betas will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple





