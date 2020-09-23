Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 8

Apple released iOS 14 this month, we are expecting the new macOS next month and now Apple has released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 8.

The new beta of macOS 11 comes a week after the last beta and it brings a wide range of new features to the Mac.

The new macOS Big Sur update brings an updated Notification Center which will feature new widgets like iOS 14.

There are also some changes to the dock and icons and a range of other design changes, plus many of the apps are being updated including, Apple Maps, Messages, Photos and more.

As yet we do not have a release date for the new macOS 11 Big Sur software, all we know is that it will land some time next month, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

