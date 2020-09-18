Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 7

We are expecting the next major release of Apple’s macOS to happen some time in October and now Apple has released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 7 to developers.

The new macOS 11 Big Sur software will bring a wide range of new features to Apple’s Mac line up, this includes an updated design, with new icons and much more.

There are also updates for a range of apple like Messages, Apple Maps, plus a new design for Tabs and more features for the control center.

This latest beta comes two weeks after the last beta as we are expecting the final version of macOS Big Sur top be released some time next month. As soon as we get some details on its exact release date we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals