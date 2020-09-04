Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 6

As well as the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS 11 Big Sur beta 6, the software has so far been released to developers.

The latest beta of macOS Bug Sur brings a range of new features to the Mac and this new version add support for the 2020 range of Apple Macs.

Some of the new features coming to the Mac in the Big Sur update include an updated Control Center which is fully customizable and some new iOS style widgets and more.

It is not clear as yet on when Apple will release the macOS Big Sur software update for the Mac, it will peobably land some time next month along with iOS 14.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals