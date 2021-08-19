Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta 6

Apple has released iOS 15 Public Beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 Public Beta 6 for the iPad, the software comes a day after the release of the new developer betas.

The new public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have been released a week after the previous public betas. All of the previous public betas were released every two weeks.

The new iOS 15 Public Beta 6 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta 6 are basically the same software as the developer betas. They bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and the iPad.

There are some new features coming to Apple’s devices, this includes the new SharePlay Feature and Focus mode. There are also update for existing apps like Apple Maps, Wallet, Safari, Mail and many more.

The new Focus feature is designed to help you focus on what you are doing, it does this by cutting down on less important notifications. You can choose which ones are important and which are less important.

The SharePlay feature is designed to let you watch movies, TV Shows and listen to music with your friends over FaceTime. This sounds like an interesting feature and we are looking forward to finding out more about it.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software. They are expected to be released in September at the same time as the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source Apple

