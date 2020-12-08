Apple Music lands on Nest Audio and other devices

Google has announced that Apple Music is now available on Nest Audio and other Nest devices like the Next Hub Max and Nest Mini.

Apple Music subscriber can use their subscription on the above Nest devices and they can use Google Assistant to select music and more.

Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists—all ad-free—just by using their voice.

To play music from Apple Music, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. You can also select Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Then, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

You can find out more details about Apple Music on the Google Nest range of audio devices over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

