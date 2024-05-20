Apple M4 iPad Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Video)

Choosing between the Apple M4 iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be a daunting task, as both tablets offer a range of impressive features and capabilities. To help you make an informed decision, this comprehensive guide will walk you through the essential aspects of each device, including price, design, display, performance, and additional features.

Price

One of the first factors to consider when comparing these two tablets is their price. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,200, which includes the S Pen stylus. In contrast, the Apple M4 iPad Pro has a starting price of $1,300, and the Apple Pencil Pro must be purchased separately for an additional $129. If you require a stylus for your work or creative pursuits, the Tab S9 Ultra may be the more cost-effective option.

Design

Both the Tab S9 Ultra and the iPad Pro feature sleek, modern designs. The Tab S9 Ultra boasts a larger 14.6-inch display with a notch and slimmer bezels, accommodating dual cameras. It is slightly thicker than the iPad Pro, measuring 5.5 mm. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, has a 13-inch display, a symmetrical design, and a single camera. It is marginally thinner at 5.1 mm. While both tablets are visually appealing, the Tab S9 Ultra offers a larger screen, which may be preferable for those who prioritize display size.

Display

The Apple M4 iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra both feature high-quality OLED displays. However, the iPad Pro’s display stands out due to its use of tandem OLED technology, which results in a brighter screen, better anti-reflective properties, and superior viewing angles. The Tab S9 Ultra’s larger 14.6-inch display provides a better aspect ratio for media consumption, making it an excellent choice for watching videos or browsing the web.

Performance

Performance is a crucial factor to consider, especially if you plan to use your tablet for demanding tasks such as video editing, photo editing, or gaming. The iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip, which delivers significantly higher benchmark scores compared to the Tab S9 Ultra’s Snapdragon H Gen2 processor. While the Tab S9 Ultra is capable of handling most tasks efficiently, the iPad Pro’s superior performance makes it the better choice for professionals who require top-notch processing power.

Additional Features

Stylus : The S Pen, which comes included with the Tab S9 Ultra, offers more functionality than the Apple Pencil Pro, such as remote control capabilities. However, the Apple Pencil Pro, despite being an additional purchase, is highly responsive and benefits from a more extensive app ecosystem tailored for professional artists.

: Both tablets offer excellent battery life for basic use. The iPad Pro has a slightly longer battery life when performing heavy-duty tasks, while the Tab S9 Ultra performs better in idle mode. App Ecosystem: The iPad Pro has a more extensive selection of professional apps optimized for its platform, making it the better choice for artists and professionals. The Tab S9 Ultra, however, offers greater customization options and is more feature-rich, with the added benefit of micro SD expansion.

When deciding between the Apple M4 iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it is essential to consider your specific needs and budget. The Tab S9 Ultra is an excellent choice for general consumers, offering affordability and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is the ideal tablet for professionals with demanding workflows, thanks to its superior performance and robust app ecosystem. Ultimately, both tablets are high-quality devices that cater to different user preferences and requirements.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



