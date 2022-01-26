Apple launches new Macro Shot on iPhone Challenge

Apple has launched a new photography challenge for the iPhone, the Macro Shot on iPhone Challenge and Apple is wanting owners of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max handsets to enter.

The contest starts on the 25th of January and it will end on the 16th of February 2022 you can find out more details about it below.

Share your best macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #iPhonemacrochallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.’ Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 6:01 a.m. PST on January 25, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 16, 2022. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.

You can find out more details about Apple’s new Macro Shot on iPhone Challenge over at their website at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals