Apple is working on two new Mac Pro desktop computers

We already know about the new 2021 iMacs and MacBook Pro’s and now we have details on Apple’s new Mac Pro desktop computers.

According to a recent report there are two new Mac Pro desktop models on the way this year, one or both of the devices will be powered by Apple Silicon processors.

The first of these two models will be a replacement for the current Mac Pro and will feature the same design as the one in the photo above.

This device may actually feature an Intel processor or it could come with a new Apple Silicon processor, Apple are expected to completely transition to their own Silicon processors by the end of next year.

The second device will be powered by an Apple Silicon processor and this device will be smaller than the current Mac Pro, around half the size of the device pictured above. The design of the device may take some inspiration from Apple’s Mac G4 Cube.

These new Mac Pro’s are expected to come with some high end hardware inside, which may include new Silicon processors with as many as 32 high performance cores. Apple is also developing a range of GPUs with 64 and 128 cores.

We can’t wait to find out exactly what Apple has planned for this years Apple Silicon powered range of Macs.

Source Mac Rumors

