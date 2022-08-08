Apple increases iPhone 14 orders to 95 million

Apple is expecting this year’s iPhone 14 to be a popular smartphone, according to a recent report, they have increased orders of their new iPhones to 95 million from their suppliers.

This is an increase of around 5 percent on what they had previously ordered for their new iPhones and Apple is expecting the top model to be the most popular.

This year’s iPhone range will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The standard and pro models will share slightly different specifications, there are rumors that the two standard models will come with a new version of the Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13.

These two handsets will also have a notch on the display and they will come with slightly different cameras than the top models.

The top models will be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both handsets will come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor and they will also feature new displays without a notch. These will be the first iPhones without a notch and all models are expected to ditch the notch next year.

They will also come with new cameras and will have an always-on display which will make use of the new features in iOS 16.

Apple ate expected to launch their new iPhone 14 range of smartphones at a press event next month, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

