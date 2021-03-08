Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished), Save 61%

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished).

The Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) is available in our deals store for $759.99, that’s a saving of 61% off off the regular price.

The idea behind iMac has never wavered: to craft the ultimate desktop experience. This Apple iMac brings a striking processing power packed inside a generous 27″ display. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.2GHz CPU with 8GB of RAM for next-level multitasking, and an impressive 1TB HDD for storing all of your important files and media. Available for a fraction of what you’d pay for a new one, this refurbished iMac is the perfect way to get your hands on quality Apple gear while saving a pretty penny. Features of the Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) include : 27″ display. Enjoy your favorite content in amazing detail

Enjoy your favorite content in amazing detail Intel Core i5. Multi-task with ease

Multi-task with ease 1TB HDD. Store your essential files & media

Store your essential files & media GeForce GTX 675MX. Game in stunning clarity

Game in stunning clarity Ethernet/Wi-Fi. Go online with wired & wireless connectivity options

Go online with wired & wireless connectivity options Model year: 2012 Refurbished Rating This product is listed with a grade “C” rating. It may have visible scratches, scuffs, blemishes, and spots that can be noticed during operation. The product is completely tested and verified fully functional.

Specs Model number: MD096LL/A

Color: silver

Materials: plastic, metal, glass, electronics

Dimensions: 20.3″ x 25.6″ x 8″

Weight: 21lbs

Processor: Intel Core i5, 3.2GHz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 1TB HDD

Video card: GeForce GTX 675MX

Display: 27″ 16:9 widescreen

Native resolution: 2560×1440

Ports: 4x 3.0

Standard Ethernet: 10/100/1000Base-T

Standard Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n

Standard Bluetooth: 4.0

Case type: All-in-One

Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party Includes Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished)

Power cable

Wired mouse

Wired keyboard

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals