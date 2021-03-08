Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished), Save 61%

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished).
The Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) is available in our deals store for $759.99, that’s a saving of 61% off off the regular price.
The idea behind iMac has never wavered: to craft the ultimate desktop experience. This Apple iMac brings a striking processing power packed inside a generous 27″ display. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.2GHz CPU with 8GB of RAM for next-level multitasking, and an impressive 1TB HDD for storing all of your important files and media. Available for a fraction of what you’d pay for a new one, this refurbished iMac is the perfect way to get your hands on quality Apple gear while saving a pretty penny.
Features of the Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) include :
- 27″ display. Enjoy your favorite content in amazing detail
- Intel Core i5. Multi-task with ease
- 1TB HDD. Store your essential files & media
- GeForce GTX 675MX. Game in stunning clarity
- Ethernet/Wi-Fi. Go online with wired & wireless connectivity options
- Model year: 2012
Refurbished Rating
This product is listed with a grade “C” rating. It may have visible scratches, scuffs, blemishes, and spots that can be noticed during operation. The product is completely tested and verified fully functional.
Specs
- Model number: MD096LL/A
- Color: silver
- Materials: plastic, metal, glass, electronics
- Dimensions: 20.3″ x 25.6″ x 8″
- Weight: 21lbs
- Processor: Intel Core i5, 3.2GHz
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 1TB HDD
- Video card: GeForce GTX 675MX
- Display: 27″ 16:9 widescreen
- Native resolution: 2560×1440
- Ports: 4x 3.0
- Standard Ethernet: 10/100/1000Base-T
- Standard Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n
- Standard Bluetooth: 4.0
- Case type: All-in-One
- Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished)
- Power cable
- Wired mouse
- Wired keyboard
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.