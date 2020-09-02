Apple iBeacon built using CircuitPython



Makers and developers interested in building their very own Apple iBeacon using CircuitPython, should check out the Moving Electrons blog. For those of you unfamiliar with Apple iBeacon technology, they are Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices used in location awareness applications, and can be used for a wide variety of different applications from welcoming people to an event or broadcasting information to compatible devices during exhibitions, events or retail establishments.

Apple explains more : “From welcoming people as they arrive at a sporting event to providing information about a nearby museum exhibit, iBeacon opens a new world of possibilities for location awareness, and countless opportunities for interactivity between iOS devices and iBeacon hardware.”

For more information on Apple iBeacon technology dump over to the official Apple developer website by following the link below. Or to build your very own Apple iBeacon using the Adafruit CircuitPython programming language jump over to the Moving Electrons website.

Source : Adafruit : Moving Electrons : Apple

