Open your blinds with the Apple HomeKit supported Eve MotionBlinds

Smart home connected device creators Eve and window covering specialist Coulisse have this week announced the immediate availability of their new Apple HomeKit supported blind opener in the form of the Eve MotionBlinds Motors. Eve MotionBlinds are the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market to support Thread and can be controlled using Apple iPhone or iPad installed with the latest version of iOS.

“When adding window coverings to your connected home, making a future-proof choice is key,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “As Thread-enabled accessories, Eve MotionBlinds can support Matter, the smart home standard of the future that is currently being developed by Google, Amazon, Apple and numerous IoT manufacturers.

With the integration of Thread, Coulisse and Eve take a head start on the connected home future that awaits the blinds industry,” says Christiaan Roetgering, owner and CEO of Coulisse. “Thanks to the Eve software, this new motor range is a gamechanger in the market. The simplicity of both installation and use is unmatched. It opens up the way to make motorized blinds available to a broad audience and widely embraced as a product that brings joy and value to everyday life in the home.”

Eve MotionBlinds Apple HomeKit blind opener

– Rechargeable (USB-C) battery powered motor

– Easy setup by scanning HomeKit setup code, no gateway or bridge required

– On-device schedules put blinds on autopilot, independently of iPhone or home network

– Supports Bluetooth and Thread

– Interacts with other HomeKit-accessories to create a smart and safe ecosystem

– 100% Privacy: Local intelligence and direct communication without cloud dependency

– Manual control with just a simple pull, a valuable add-on to smart automation

“Eve and Coulisse are partnering to double down on Coulisse MotionBlinds’ key trait – user friendliness. The first motors in the market to support Thread, Eve MotionBlinds drastically simplify installation of motorized blinds: Simply scan the HomeKit setup code with your iPhone. If a Border Router is present, which for HomeKit over Thread is HomePod mini or the new Apple TV 4K, Eve MotionBlinds will join the Thread network automatically, adding responsiveness and reliability for a best-in-class user experience. Just like any Eve accessory, Eve MotionBlinds are designed to safeguard user privacy. Instead of relying on a cloud, data and intelligence are stored locally on the motor.”

Starting with custom roller shades, Eve MotionBlinds is currently already available at SelectBlinds.com (US), abcblinds.com.au (AU), OmniaBlinds.com, Sonevo.de and Smartblinds.com (EU). For Eve, already offering the largest portfolio of Thread-enabled HomeKit accessories today, adding Eve MotionBlinds as their tenth product featuring this technology marks a major milestone in the company’s commitment to transition their low power product line to Thread.

