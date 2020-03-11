Apple has apparently cancelled iPhone 9 and iPad Pro March event

Apple was rumored to be holding a press event on the 31st of March to announced the new iPhone 9 and other devices, this event has now apparently been cancelled.

According to a recent report by Cult of Mac, the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is not clear as yet on when Apple will reschedule the event for.

Apple was apparently concerned about having more than 1,000 people together at the event and the possible risk this could pose to people because of the virus.

Apple did not officially announce this event, so we will probably never know for sure if it was actually planned to take place on the 31st of March.

We were expecting to see a number of devices at the event, this would have included the new iPad Pro with three rear cameras, a new Apple TV, a new iPhone 9, a 13 inch MacBook Pro and more.

It is not clear as yet on when Apple will change the event to, there is the possibility that they could announce some of these devices with just a press release if the launch event is delayed for some time. As soon as we get some more information we will let you guys know.

Source Cult of Mac

