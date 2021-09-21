Magic Cable all-in-one charging cable can power all your Apple devices

Carrying a bundle of cables and charges for all your different devices can be a real pain especially if you’re in a rush. One solution is to have one cable and charger that is capable of powering your iPhone, iPad, MacBook laptop and Apple Watch. One such Apple charging cable is the aptly named Magic Cable and is equipped with all the connections you need to power multiple devices providing up to 80W power for MacBook Pro 16” with 15W remaining to power a further two additional devices when used with a stock Apple 96W Power Adapter.

All-in-one Apple charging cable can power your phone, laptop, tablet and watch

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $22 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If you’re an Apple fan, chances are you have a drawer filled with white cables and adapters for charging your various devices, or a desk or nightstand littered with cables for connecting your MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The Magic Cable is an idea that’s been in the works since 2019. We foresee that smart devices will become popular and the fast-charging PD technology will be widely available. “

If the Magic Cable campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Magic Cable Apple charging cable project view the promotional video below.

“We start up with a small team to bring out an efficient and eco-friendly way to power the latest Apple devices. We hope it can charge different types of devices simply and reduce the purchasing of extra adapters and cables. Eventually, here comes our amazing Magic Cable.Magic Cable is designed to make full use of your existing USB-C power adapter as well as to produce less cables for environmental friendliness. So you don’t need to buy extra USB-C power adapter and extra cable for new iPhone or new Android smartphone.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Apple charging cable, jump over to the official Magic Cable crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

