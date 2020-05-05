Apple CarKey could launch soon, as new digital key specifications released

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple CarKey feature for the iPhone over the last few months and now we could be getting closer to the launch of the feature.

It was first discovered in Apple’s iOS back in February and references to it has been present in the recent releases of iOS.

The Car Connectivity Consortium which Apple is a member of, has now announced their Digital Key Release 2.0 specification, this is what Apple is expected to use for their own digital car key.

Here are the features of the Digital key Release 2.0:

Security and privacy equivalent to physical keys

Interoperability and user experience consistency across mobile devices and vehicles

Vehicle access, start, mobilization, and more

Owner pairing and key sharing with friends, with standard or custom entitlement profiles

Support for mobile devices in Battery Low Mode, where normal device operation is disabled

These specifications are similar to what we have been hearing about how Apple’s car key feature and how it will work.

You will be able to use your iPhone to lock and unlock your car and also start your car, you will also be able to send a digital car key to someone via Apple’s messaging apps. They will then be able to use this key to lock, unlock and start the vehicle.

As this new specification has now been released and Apple’s iOS 13.5 is expected later this month, there is now a good change that the Apple CarKey will land with this update.

Source Businesswire, MacRumors

