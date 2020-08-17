Next Stop Nowhere space adventure lands on Apple Arcade

iOS Apple Arcade subscribers may be interested to know a new road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space, has now arrived and is available to play on iOS devices. Offering a new story from the award-winning studio that brought you Oxenfree and Afterparty.

“Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space. Play as Beckett, a simple courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with former bounty hunter Serra throws him into an adventure he never expected. And might not survive. The unlikely allies fly across a dusty, deadly galaxy in a race to save Serra’s son Eddy–dodging gangsters, bounty hunters, and the dangers of deep space along the way. Beckett is in over his head. How he survives–the choices he makes, the relationships he forges, the person he becomes–is up to you.”

Features of the new Next Stop Nowhere Apple Arcade game include :

– An intelligent conversation system with branching dialogue that changes your relationships and the story based on every decision

– A spaceship that comes fully equipped with his own personality

– A completely unique version of space (the outer reaches of a dilapidated galaxy) filled with colorful skies, treacherous asteroids and a several orbits to explore

– A thrilling and thoughtful narrative brought to life by a vibrant cast of voice actors

– Cross-device play through Apple Arcade

Source : Apple

