Apple AR/VR headset software to be called xrOS

Apple will unveil its new AR/VR headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference next week and not it looks like the software to power the headset will be called xrOS, this had not been confirmed by Apple as yet.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, xrOS will be the name for Apple’s new AR and VR software, Apple has apparently filed a trademark for this software in a number of countries using shell companies.

The xrOS name apparently stands for Extended Reality and it will be used for both Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality with the new Apple AR/VR headset. The device will apparently be used for a wide range of things. This is said to include gaming watching video conferencing, fitness and health, and more.

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Apple device, it is expected to retail for around $3,000 and the device is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro, the device will be unveiled next week, although it will not be available until later in the year.

The new Apple AR and VR device is rumored to launch sometime later this year between September and November, exactly when the device will launch is not known as yet.

