Apple announces Q4 financial results

Apple has announced its financial results for its fiscal Q4 of 2020, the company announced quarterly revenue of $64.7 billion.

They also announced quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.73 and 59 percent of their revenue came from international sales.

“Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive. From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver.”

