Apple AirPlay 2 support added to all MOON range

SimAudio has confirmed that thanks to the addition of a new MiND2 streaming module its range of MOON audio devices will now support Apple AirPlay 2 and as a result offer streaming from iOS devices. The streaming module can be added to existing products and is compatible with the ACE all-in-one music system, MiND 2 network player, 280D streaming DAC, 390 network player/preamplifier, 680D streaming DAC and 780D v2 streaming DAC. Etienne Gautier, MOON’s export sales manager explained :

“We are pleased to partner with Apple and to have AirPlay 2 integrated in our streaming products. Our premium connectivity solutions have always been at the heart of what we do and now AirPlay 2 gives our customers a truly complete range of options.”

“Compact and effective, the all-in-one condenses the concept of Hi-Fi chain to its simplest expression. Simply hook up a pair of speakers of your choice and you are ready to enjoy your music. Generally, all-in-ones are developed with its practical aspect in mind, leaving aside a fundamental quality of a Hi-Fi system, its sound quality. Incapable of such compromises, we preserve the philosophy of sound performance when designing all our models whatever the type, including all-in-one product.”

The MiND2 price for UK consumers (including tax) is £265.

– AirPlay 2 compatible

– Roon Ready

– Tidal, with Tidal Masters support

– Deezer, with Deezer Hi-Fi support

– Qobuz, with Qobuz Sublime+ support

– Radios Internet via Tune-In

– Music Services fully integrated in MiND Network Player and application

– UPnP Compatibility

– Play queue mixing multiple sources capability (tracks from various services)

– Multi-room synchronized playback

– MQA decoding in DAC products (ACE, 280D, 380D, 390, 780D)

– DSD decoding in DAC products (ACE, 280D, 380D, 390, 780D)

– Up to 32 bits/384 kHz sampling rate support on wired connection

– Up to DSD 256 sampling rate support on wired connection

– SimLink communication channel to control other MOON components

– Retrofit capability on original MiND products for upgrade

– Software based technology for better future upgradeability

– Gapless Playback

– Local Playlists

Source : SimAudio : TR

