Apacer AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro M.2 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen3 x4 and 3D NAND technology

Apacer has introduced new M2 NVMe SSD storage solutions this week in the form of the AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro featuring both PCIe Gen3 x4 and 3D NAND technology. The new SSD drives come with a five-year global warranty and comply with the NVMe 1.3 standard, helping realize Apacer’s 2021 motto of “adding value, enhancing collaboration” writes the press release. The Apacer AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro SSD drives offer users read-write speeds of up to 3,500 and 3,000 MB/s respectively and are available in capacities up to 2TB in size.

“The compact M.2 2280 frame of the AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro can accommodate a large storage space of up to 2 TB. And an ultra-thin design enhances the SSD’s flexibility, making it ideal for ultra-thin laptops, gaming consoles and mini PC builds. Its extraordinary performance will make it a preferred SSD for professionals such as custom installers, e-sports players, overclockers, and videographers.”

“The AS2280P4U Pro is equipped with an integrated heat sink made from a single sheet of aluminium, which uses the advantages of high thermal conductivity and high temperature resistance to reduce temperatures by up to 25%. This helps reduce wear and tear on the SSD while also maintaining rock-solid performance. Users who are struggling with cooling issues would be wise to consider the Pro version.

Source : Apacer

