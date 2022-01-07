AORUS DDR5 6000 MHz 32GB RGB memory kits unveiled by GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE has this week introduced its new AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB Memory Kits featuring higher clock speeds and lower power consumption. The new DDR5 memory kits will be available in dual 16 GB DDR5 XMP 6000 MHz dual-channel designs with 40-40-40-76 timings.

AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB memory kit can enable “DDR5 XMP Booster” function which detect the brand of memory IC in the BIOS setting to allow users to choose promptly from multiple built-in memory overclocking profiles, boosting the native DDR5 or XMP DDR5 memory speed.

“AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB Memory Kit equips robust thermal solutions of the copper-aluminium heat spreaders with nano-carbon coating and high conductivity-thermal pad, so that users can rest assure of their memory overclocking. The heat generated from the power control IC and memory chip can be quickly carried out by the thermal pad and the copper bottom, and exchanges through the air between nano-carbon coated copper-aluminium heat spreaders. The groove cut by CNC on the spreaders enlarge the heat dissipation area to fasten the heat blown away by the system fans and drop the temperature. Users have no more worry about overclocking failures caused by overheating from high-speed operation or overvoltage of memories.”

“AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB kit holds 8 digital LEDs to create a diversified and gentle lighting display. The exclusive lighting strips and effects illuminate the AORUS design patterns to give the memory sticks a more vivid but not too sharp lighting glow. By using the GIGABYTE exclusive RGB Fusion App, users can synchronize the RGB lighting effects of their PC components and peripherals, playing around with more diverse lighting patterns on their build. With the built-in RGB lighting, users can showcase their own RGB style with athletics which is highlighted by the RGB memory lighting.”

Source : TPU

