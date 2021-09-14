Anycubic Photon Ultra – The First Affordable Consumer DLP 3D Printer Anycubic Photon Ultra Officially Goes Online on Kickstarter

Sponsored:

Shenzhen, China – September 14th 2021 — Anycubic Launching Anycubic Photon Ultra on Kickstarter.

Anycubic, a well-known 3D printer brand and a pioneer in the resin 3D printer sector, is back with a cutting-edge technology printer Anycubic Photon Ultra . Anycubic has been making excellent quality and affordable printers for years. Anycubic Photon Ultra, with no exception, will come with appealing details and an outstanding balance between quality and cost. With this new DLP technology, Anycubic is embracing and pushing a significant change in 3d printing world and is aimed to make this expensive technology more accessible for its customers. The printer will debut on Kickstarter from Sep 14th (11 AM EST/4 PM UK/5 PM Europe/11 PM Hong Kong) to Oct 14th at a price of just $US399 for the first 300 units, $US459 for 500 units, $US499 for 2000 units and $US549 for unlimited units. We also provide many bundles at special prices.

Anycubic 3D printers have been popular with people from all walks of life, especially its first desktop LCD printer Anycubic Photon released in 2017. Due to the continued support from our customers globally, the printer soon climbed our best-selling list 3D printer and founded our base of resin 3D printer line-Photon series. And the Photon series quickly became a staple in every maker’s tool kit.

To meet customers’ increasing demand for a longer lifespan and higher precision of 3D printers, we plan to upgrade our products. In addition, most DLP printers on the market are industrial level costing thousands of dollars, leaving many creators unable to realize their ideas with this incredible technology. That’s why we introduce the Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D printer to shatter these barriers and unleash a revolution at the intersection of creativity and technology. Now, anyone can enjoy the precision, details, and durability that are brought by DLP technology.

Anycubic Photon Ultra comes with Texas Instrument’s latest DLP technology. It has a powerful light source that throws UV light at a DLP chip compared with the LCD 3D printer. The DLP chip is an array of hundreds of thousands of tiny mirrors that can reflect the incoming light rays.

There are some benefits to this approach.

Firstly, since the Anycubic Photon Ultra uses a digital light projector to cure the resin, it can deliver light more evenly with uniformity 5%-15% higher than LCD printers. So it will bring you a considerable improvement in the model’s details and texture. 3dprinterly.com also proved it in the product review, saying,“The introduction of the DLP technology to average users is a massive step in the right direction for resin 3D printing, and the precision we can reach is remarkable.”

Secondly, the Anycubic Photon Ultra will help you save big on screen replacements because the DLP system will make the machine last over 20000 hours, 10X longer than LCD printers. That means you will release from the pain of replacing LCD panels frequently. And postpone the future demand to replace your 3D printers.

Another benefit is energy saving. In an MSLA system, the light source is typically an array of LED lights. However, there’s usually a single light source in a DLP system, which is more efficient. Only 12w are consumed during operations for the Anycubic Photon Ultra, compared to up to 60w for MSLA systems.

“Apart from these three benefits, the Anycubic Photo Ultra also serves many other benefits such as better adhesion, user-friendly interface, etc. We were so excited when we finished it because we tackled the most challenging issue in the developing process – balance the print quality and price, even though we face the rising cost of electronics and chips caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus we could spread DLP technology on the desktop 3d printer market. 3D printing is changing the way we build and create, and we will go farther than before with our Anycubic Photon Ultra, said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.”

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printer industry, which specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales. We provide many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different kinds of customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology so as to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their creativity and turn their imagination into reality.

