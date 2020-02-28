LockPack anti-theft backpacks hit Kickstarter

If you are in the market for an antitheft backpack you might be interested in a new range of products launched via Kickstarter by LockPack. Fitted with fingerprint locks to secure your belongings, the backpacks are now available from $59 or £46 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during May 2020. Check out the video below to learn more about their construction and antitheft features.

“When you are outside, on the subway or a bus, are you worried that the thief can easily open your backpack, do you need to add a combination lock or lock with a key? No, you can forget your keys, forget your digit or password, Lock it easily any time and just one finger to unlock your backpack, no longer worry about any thief or others opening your package. FLPK007 can help you. In addition, we can also help you customise the nameplate of the backpack with your favourite pattern or text. It can be your favourite brand name, motto, or meaningful number. “

You can customize the backpack nameplate, etc. brand, name, or favorite motto or logo you like. The nameplate is made of zinc alloy, which is durable and stylish.

Specifications of the fingerprint lock :

– Power supply: Rechargeable lithium polymer battery

– Fingerprint Capacity: 10 groups

– Standby time: Up to 3.5 months

– Fingerprint overall response time: 0.4s

– Charger: TYPE-C Cable

– Zinc alloy panel

For full specifications, customisation options and sizing jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

