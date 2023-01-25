Another look at watchOS 9.3 (Video)

Apple released watchOS 9.3 for the Apple Watch this week. They also released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, tvOS 16.3 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.2 for the Mac.

We previously had a look at the new watchOS 9.3 software update and now we have another video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us more details on what is included in this software update.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features included in this update, there are also some performance improvements and bug fixes. This update includes a new watch face for the Apple Watch and more.

You can install the new watchOS 9.3 software update from the Watch app on your iPhone. To do this place your Apple Watch on its charger and then make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and then go to General > Software Update, you can then install the latest update on your device.

As well as the new Apple Watch update, the iOS 16.3 update for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, tvOS 16.3 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.2 for the Mac are also all available to download for various devices.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





