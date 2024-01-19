Another look at watchOS 10.3 (Video)

Apple released watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate this week, the final version of the software is coming next week along with iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, and macOS Sonoma 14.3, and now we get to find out more details about the latest version of Apple’s watchOS. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new Release Candidate version of Apple’s watchOS 10.3.

For those sporting the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new update is a compact package, weighing in at around 245 MB. This release coincides with other significant updates like iOS 17.3 RC and iPadOS 17.3 RC, making it a busy period for Apple device users.

One of the key aspects of this update is the retention of the blood oxygen feature in existing Apple Watches. While new models in the United States will exclude this feature, those who already have it can breathe easy, as it remains functional. The function is not available on new Apple Watches due to an ongoing legal dispute.

Visual aesthetics receive a boost with the introduction of new watch faces, such as Unity Bloom. These come with various color options and complications, enhancing the personalization aspect of your Apple Watch. Accompanying these faces is the launch of a new watch band, part of the 2024 Black Unity Collection, adding a touch of elegance to your wrist.

The home screen experience is now more intuitive with the swipe feature, enabling users to effortlessly swipe through watch faces. This feature is enabled by default, showcasing Apple’s focus on user-friendly interfaces. The beloved Snoopy watch face now comes with region-specific animations for festive occasions like New Year’s and Christmas, adding a dash of fun to your time-checking moments.

Music lovers will be pleased to know that collaborative playlists have been integrated into the Music app. This allows for seamless sharing and editing of playlists directly from your Apple Watch, a boon for those who love to curate and share their musical tastes.

Interestingly, the video points out the absence of detailed release notes from Apple, particularly regarding bug fixes or security updates in this version. This leaves a bit of mystery around the finer details of the update.

If you are wondering about the availability, the public release of watchOS 10.3 is expected around January 22nd or 23rd. This timing aligns with the availability of the new watch band, which requires this latest update. You can find out more details about the new watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate over at Apple’s developer website.

