Another Look At the Latest iOS 18 & iOS 18.1 Betas

Apple has recently released the third beta of iOS 18.1, alongside the eighth beta of iOS 18.0. These updates bring a range of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the iOS ecosystem. While iOS 18.1 beta 3 introduces several significant changes, iOS 18.0 beta 8 is likely the final beta before the highly anticipated public release. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on the new iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3: What’s New?

The iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update comes with an approximate size of 900 MB, although this may vary slightly depending on the device. It is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and M1 and later iPads, ensuring a wide range of users can take advantage of the latest features. The build number for this beta is 22B5034e.

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18.1 Beta 3 is the new setup screen, which includes additional steps explaining Apple intelligence. This feature aims to provide users with a better understanding of how Apple’s intelligent technologies work and how they can benefit from them.

Another exciting feature is the introduction of summarized notifications. This feature enables users to view summarized previews for individual apps, making it easier to stay on top of important updates without being overwhelmed by a flood of notifications.

The update also brings a handy cleanup feature, allowing users to remove unwanted objects from pictures and pixelate faces. This tool is particularly useful for those who want to share images while maintaining privacy or removing distracting elements.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 also addresses a previous issue with third-party stickers, ensuring they now work seamlessly with emojis. This fix will be appreciated by users who enjoy using a variety of stickers and emojis in their conversations.

The Music app has also received some attention in this beta, with the introduction of new animations and an updated album view. These changes aim to enhance the user experience and make browsing and enjoying music more visually appealing.

In terms of performance, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 shows a slight improvement in single-core scores and a significant improvement in multi-core scores. This indicates that the update not only brings new features but also optimizes the overall performance of the operating system.

New setup screen with Apple intelligence explanations

Summarized notifications for individual apps

Cleanup feature for removing objects and pixelating faces in pictures

Fixed third-party sticker compatibility with emojis

Updated Music app with new animations and album view

The fourth beta of iOS 18.1 is expected to be released around November 11-12, giving developers and beta testers more opportunities to explore and provide feedback on the new features and improvements.

iOS 18.0 Beta 8: Preparing for Public Release

Alongside iOS 18.1 Beta 3, Apple has also released iOS 18.0 Beta 8, with the build number 22A5350a. While this beta does not introduce as many significant changes as its iOS 18.1 counterpart, it does include some notable updates.

The Spotlight Search feature now displays descriptions for settings and consistent dark icons, enhancing the user experience and making it easier to find relevant information.

However, some elements from previous versions of iOS remain unchanged in this beta. For example, the Phone app still uses the old UI for recent calls, and the Music app retains its old animations.

The release timeline for iOS 18.0 suggests that the RC (Release Candidate) version will be available on September 9, followed by the public release on September 16. This indicates that iOS 18.0 Beta 8 is likely the final beta before the official launch.

Spotlight Search enhancements with setting descriptions and consistent dark icons

Old UI for recent calls in Phone app remains

Music app retains old animations

The Future of iOS: What to Expect

As Apple continues to refine and improve its iOS operating system, users can look forward to a range of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes. The latest betas of iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.0 provide a glimpse into the future of iOS, showcasing Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

With the public release of iOS 18.0 just around the corner and the ongoing development of iOS 18.1, users can expect to see further improvements and innovations in the coming months. As always, Apple remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with mobile technology, ensuring that iOS remains at the forefront of the industry.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



