Another look at the Google Pixel Tablet (Video)

The new Google Pixel Tablet launched recently,y, we have already seen a couple of videos of the tablet in action and now we have another video. The new video is from Tech Spurt and it gives us another look at this new Android Tablet and its dock.

As a reminder, the tablet comes with an 11-inch LCD display. This display is visually stunning, offering an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It ensures excellent image quality with precise color accuracy and sharpness. The display also features a 16:10 aspect ratio, which adds to its appeal by making it an excellent choice for both multimedia consumption and productivity tasks.

Powering this tablet is the Google Tensor G2 processor, a high-performance chipset renowned for its efficiency and computational capabilities. The inclusion of this state-of-the-art processor ensures a swift and smooth user experience, whether it’s multitasking or running demanding applications.

Accompanying the processor is a generous 8GB of RAM. This large memory capacity ensures smooth multitasking and quick app launches. Furthermore, potential buyers have the liberty to choose from two storage options to suit their needs – 128GB or 256GB. These options provide ample space for all your files, applications, and multimedia content.

As for the camera features, the Google Pixel Tablet is equipped with a camera setup at both the front and rear. Each of these setups boasts a single 8-megapixel camera. The rear camera, designed for capturing photos and recording videos, delivers good-quality images and videos. It comes with several features to enhance your photography experience. On the other hand, the front-facing camera, also an 8-megapixel sensor, is primarily designed for selfies and video chats. It allows for clear and crisp video calls, making it an excellent tool for both personal and professional use.

Keeping the Google Pixel Tablet alive is a robust 27-watt-hour battery. This battery promises extended usage times, ensuring the device stays powered throughout the day. Moreover, for charging and data transfer, there’s a USB-C port, guaranteeing fast and efficient performance.

As you’d expect from a Google device, the Pixel Tablet is outfitted with the latest Android 13 operating system. This offers a clean and intuitive user interface, along with a host of new features for an improved user experience. To further enrich the device’s functionality, it comes with a speaker dock, which offers improved audio output for media consumption.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



