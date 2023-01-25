Another look at macOS Ventura 13.2 (Video)

Apple released their new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update for the Mac this week, the software brings a range of new features to the Mac, along with various bug fixes and performance improvements.

We previously saw a video of the new latest version of macOS in action, and now we have another one, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us more information in what is included in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a raneg of new featrures included in this software update, this includes support for FIDO security keys with the new Security Keys feature and more.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

his update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update is now available to download, you can download the update from the Apple Menu on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





