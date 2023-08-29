Another look at iOS 17 beta 7 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17 beta 7 for the iPhone, They also released iPadOS 17 beta 7 for the iPad, watchOS 10 beta 7 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17 beta 7 for the Apple TV, and macOS Sonoma beta 6 for the Mac.

We have already seen a couple of videos of the new iOS 17 beta 7 in action and now we have another video, this new video is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the new iOS 17 beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update, this includes a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe your voicemails on your iPhone screen in real-time, which then gives you the option to answer the call if you want to.

Apple is expected to release another new beta of iOS 17 this week, possibly later today, The final version of the software is expected in September along with the iPhone 15, Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the handset on the 12th of September.

Pre-orders of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are rumored for the 15th of September which should give us a potential release date for the handsets of the 22nd of September, that would mean that IOS 17 should be released sometime between the 15th and the 22nd of September. As soon as we get details on an exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



